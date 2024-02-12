Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, briefs staff delegation members about the Air Force’s readiness requirements and mission projection capabilities during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2024. Lo Bianco informed members of the importance of the wing’s ongoing operations within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility, and its plans to positively posture for future missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 20:32
|Photo ID:
|8239204
|VIRIN:
|240212-F-JA727-1015
|Resolution:
|3794x2725
|Size:
|5.73 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STAFFDEL members familiarized with Joint Base operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
