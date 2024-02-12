Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STAFFDEL members familiarized with Joint Base operations [Image 3 of 5]

    STAFFDEL members familiarized with Joint Base operations

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, briefs staff delegation members about the Air Force’s readiness requirements and mission projection capabilities during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2024. Lo Bianco informed members of the importance of the wing’s ongoing operations within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility, and its plans to positively posture for future missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 20:32
    Photo ID: 8239204
    VIRIN: 240212-F-JA727-1015
    Resolution: 3794x2725
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    This work, STAFFDEL members familiarized with Joint Base operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base
    15th Wing
    STAFFDEL
    647th ABG

