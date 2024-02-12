NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

240131-N-IW361-2009 YIGO, GUAM (January 31, 2024) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, conduct airfield damage repair training alongside U.S. Airmen, Marines and international allied forces during Cope North (CN) 24. NMCB 133 is currently deployed in various locations across the Indo-Pacific region and participating in CN24, a multinational, U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored, field training exercise focused on airborne integration for large-force employment and agile combat employment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Kelvin So/Released)

