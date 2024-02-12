NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

240131-N-IW361-1012 SANTA RITA, GUAM (January 31, 2024) Equipment Operator Constructionman Apprentice Samuel Reed, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, sets up rigging for crane operations on Naval Base Guam. NMCB 133 is currently deployed in various locations across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Kelvin So/Released)
