NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

240131-N-IW361-1032 SANTA RITA, GUAM (January 31, 2024) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 conduct crane operations to lift a grader onto a trailer on Naval Base Guam. NMCB 133 is currently deployed in various locations across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Kelvin So/Released)

