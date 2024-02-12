Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam [Image 6 of 8]

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Ensign Kelvin So 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    240131-N-IW361-2001 YIGO, GUAM (January 31, 2024) Ens. Kathryn Reed, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, receives training on airfield damage repair from members of the 554th Red Horse Squadron during Cope North (CN) 24. NMCB 133 is currently deployed in various locations across the Indo-Pacific region and participating in CN24, a multinational, U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored, field training exercise focused on airborne integration for large-force employment and agile combat employment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Kelvin So/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 08:37
    Photo ID: 8237772
    VIRIN: 240131-N-IW361-2001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 624.24 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Seabee
    NMCB
    NMCB 133

