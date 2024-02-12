Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam [Image 5 of 8]

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Ensign Kelvin So 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    240131-N-IW361-1084 SANTA RITA, GUAM (January 31, 2024) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 conduct crane operations to lift a grader onto a trailer on Naval Base Guam. NMCB 133 is currently deployed in various locations across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Kelvin So/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 08:37
    Photo ID: 8237771
    VIRIN: 240131-N-IW361-1084
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    This work, NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by ENS Kelvin So, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabee
    NMCB
    NMCB 133

