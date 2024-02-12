PACAF welcomes new commander

Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, smiles alongside Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin while giving a speech during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2024. During the ceremony, Schneider assumed command of Pacific Air Forces from Gen. Ken S. Wilsbach. With leadership experience across multiple echelons throughout PACAF, Schneider is also a command pilot with 4,000 flight hours in the F-16, F-15E, T-38C, UH-1N and F-22A including 530 combat flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 Location: US