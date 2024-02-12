Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, smiles alongside Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin while giving a speech during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2024. During the ceremony, Schneider assumed command of Pacific Air Forces from Gen. Ken S. Wilsbach. With leadership experience across multiple echelons throughout PACAF, Schneider is also a command pilot with 4,000 flight hours in the F-16, F-15E, T-38C, UH-1N and F-22A including 530 combat flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 22:06
|Photo ID:
|8237263
|VIRIN:
|240209-F-EA289-1493
|Resolution:
|7471x4801
|Size:
|5.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
