Gen. Ken S. Wilsbach, former Pacific Air Forces commander, smiles while rendering a final salute to PACAF Airmen during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2024. During the ceremony, Gen. Kevin Schneider assumed command of Pacific Air Forces from Gen. Ken Wilsbach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 22:06
|Photo ID:
|8237261
|VIRIN:
|240209-F-EA289-1371
|Resolution:
|6722x4554
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT