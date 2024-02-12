Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF welcomes new commander

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, renders his first salute to PACAF Airmen during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2024. During the ceremony, Gen. Kevin Schneider assumed command of Pacific Air Forces from Gen. Ken Wilsbach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    This work, PACAF welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

