Gen. Ken S. Wilsbach, former Pacific Air Forces commander, smiles during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2024. During the ceremony, Gen. Kevin B. Schneider assumed command of Pacific Air Forces from Wilsbach, who served for over 39 years and amassed over 5,000 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 22:06 Photo ID: 8237258 VIRIN: 240209-F-EA289-1217 Resolution: 3803x4740 Size: 3.54 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.