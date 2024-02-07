Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2024. During the ceremony, Gen. Kevin B. Schneider assumed command of Pacific Air Forces from Gen. Ken S. Wilsbach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 22:06 Photo ID: 8237260 VIRIN: 240209-F-EA289-1271 Resolution: 4359x5062 Size: 6.04 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.