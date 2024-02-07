Lt. Ellis D Parker 404th Battalion Awards Ceremony

404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, stand ready after receiving the 2024 Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Award for best combat Service Support in the Department of the U.S. Army at 404th ASB Hangar, Fort Carson, Colorado on Feb. 12th, 2024. The Parker Award was divided into four categories which included combat, combat support, combat service support, and table of distribution and allowances. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Spaulding)

