Lt. Ellis D Parker 404th Battalion Awards Ceremony

404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, are awarded the 2024 Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Award for best combat Service Support in the Department of the U.S. Army at 404th ASB Hangar, Fort Carson, Colorado on Feb. 12th, 2024. The category for nominations was based on the unit mission statement and unit mission essential task list. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Spaulding)

