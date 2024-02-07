Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Ellis D Parker 404th Battalion Awards Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    Lt. Ellis D Parker 404th Battalion Awards Ceremony

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Spaulding 

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division, speaks to 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division at the 2024 Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Award ceremony for best combat Service Support in the Department of the U.S. Army at 404th ASB Hangar, Fort Carson, Colorado on Feb. 12th, 2024. The Parker Award, a multi-component Department of the Army level award, recognized the battalion for the unit’s excellence in accomplishing its mission essential task list. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Spaulding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 18:44
    Photo ID: 8237041
    VIRIN: 240212-A-SE565-1083
    Resolution: 6446x4297
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Ellis D Parker 404th Battalion Awards Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Robert Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Combat Service Support
    Ellis D Parker Award
    Maj. Gen. David Doyle

