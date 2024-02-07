Lt. Ellis D Parker 404th Battalion Awards Ceremony

Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division, presents Lt. Col. Steven P. Sevigny, Battalion Commander of 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division the 2024 Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Award for best combat Service Support in the Department of the U.S. Army at 404th ASB Hangar, Fort Carson, Colorado on Feb. 12th, 2024. The award recognized excellence and encouraged innovative use of existing management tools and resources. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Spaulding)

