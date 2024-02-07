Lt. Ellis D Parker 404th Battalion Awards Ceremony

Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division, applauds during the 2024 Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Award ceremony for best combat Service Support in the Department of the U.S. Army at 404th ASB Hangar, Fort Carson, Colorado on Feb. 12th, 2024. The Parker Award, a multi-component Department of the Army level award, recognized the battalion for the unit’s excellence in accomplishing its mission essential task list. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Spaulding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 Photo ID: 8237038 Resolution: 5108x3405 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US