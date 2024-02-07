The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (TF-VIPR) briefed and provided a guided tour to the USACE Headquarters Supplemental Team focused on current Rio de La Plata project updates and future actions.



The brief was provided by Wilmel Varela, Area Engineer, TF-VIPR and Carlos R. Lugo, North Puerto Rico Office Resident Engineer, TF-VIPR at the Río de La Plata field office where the team had the opportunity to ask questions and receive answers.



The team expressed the importance of RDLP project, and that the moment is now to keep construction ongoing, make sure funds are allocated and that we keep the schedule until completion.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 05:57 Photo ID: 8235971 VIRIN: 240208-A-IY917-6934 Resolution: 3264x1554 Size: 2.02 MB Location: SAN JUAN, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) headquarters Supplemental team traveled to Puerto Rico to meet with the recently commissioned Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (TF-VIPR) [Image 8 of 8], by Luis Deya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.