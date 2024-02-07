USACE Headquarters Supplemental Team meets with TF-VIPR: “An outstanding team versus a unique set of infrastructure challenges”

Photo By Jennifer Garcia | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) headquarters Supplemental team visit Puerto...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Garcia | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) headquarters Supplemental team visit Puerto Rico to meet with the recently commissioned Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (TF-VIPR), Feb. 2024. USACE TF-VIPR members briefed USACE Headquarters Supplemental Team during a visit to Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project. The intent of the trip was to meet with TF-VIPR key leaders, staff and learn the complexities and challenges of the local supplemental program. The image shows recently planted mangroves from the Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project. see less | View Image Page

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Feb. 9, 2024 – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) headquarters Supplemental team traveled to Puerto Rico to meet with the recently commissioned Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (TF-VIPR). The intent of the trip was to meet with TF-VIPR key leaders, staff and learn the complexities and challenges of the local supplemental program. TF-VIPR faces a unique set of challenges; however, the competence, passion of its team and by hiring the right talent will make this organization and its projects thrive. This was one of the conclusions reached by the USACE Headquarters (HQ) Supplemental Programs office after finishing their visit. During their stay, the group visited several projects around the island, learned about the organization and the ongoing work in the region.



“We are incredibly appreciative of the headquarters Supplemental team for their focused time and feedback this week. It has been a busy four weeks filled with events and meetings with our entire vertical chain from South Atlantic Division all the way up to the White House. Each of these engagements has far exceeded my expectations in how well our team promoted our program, explained our problem set, and conveyed their passion in solving complex problems for the benefit of the communities we serve,” stated Col. Charles Decker, commander of TF-VIPR. “Sharing our projects and insights with the headquarters team, discussing the help we need, and receiving their assistance and expertise has been incredibly valuable. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a strong history of solving the most difficult engineering problems for our Nation. Task Force VIPR is not unique in the sense that our projects are challenging but there are aspects of our portfolio here in the Caribbean that are unique and for that we need unique and innovative solutions and support,” added Decker.



The HQ team that visited the island was made up of Douglas Sims, who is the head of the Supplemental Programs Branch, Brian Williams, project manager for the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, Vanessa Bateman, chief of Civil Works Engineering, Kenneth Simmons, chief of the Construction Division, Johanna Anderson, assistant counsel, and Margaret McIntosh program manager for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.



“Our job is to communicate not only at the (USACE) headquarters level but partner with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, as well as Congress to make sure you have the necessary resources to be successful,” stated Douglas Sims. The Chief of Supplemental Programs Branch at USACE Headquarters explained that the purpose of the visit was to gain a better understanding of the challenges TF-VIPR, and its partners are facing while trying to implement these important projects. “This is about safety and doing it as quick as we can. There are thousands of lives and business at stake, and if we don’t do the right thing as soon as we possibly can there is no going back,” added.



After the initial meetings with the TF VIPR team, the visitors headed out to the municipality of Guayanilla on the southern side of the island, where they met with Raúl Rivera Rodríguez the mayor of the town. Visibly emotional, Rivera expressed his gratitude to USACE after learning that the Río Guayanilla Flood Risk Management Project is under design. “Our town of Guayanilla and our citizens have been waiting for this moment for 30 years,” Rivera mentioned. “This is so important for us. There are reconstruction projects that are on hold because the actual structures are in flood zones and FEMA would not authorize funds to rebuild them if they are within the flooding zone. Such is the case for our public library, the town’s church, the townhall and the cultural center,” added. Rivera pointed out that the completion of the Río Guayanilla Flood Risk Management Project will allow the rebuild of these emblematic structures which will bring back events to the urban area and allow the town to flourish again.



As part of the comprehensive visit the Supplemental Team traveled to several key projects such as the Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project, as well as Río Puerto Nuevo, Río de la Plata, and Río Grande de Manatí in Ciales Flood Risk Management projects. Simmons explained that “the projects are all very important. The Administration identified them to be able to receive funds within these appropriations, so that tells you on itself that the Administration is taking this very seriously in order to get the protection needed.”



NO PROBLEMS, BUT OPPPORTUNITIES



To conclude their visit the HQ team and TF-VIPR met for a after action review to discuss their takeaways from the visit and offer advice to the local team. Jacqueline Keiser, Deputy for Programs and Project Management, USACE TF-VIPR, opened the session asking for support conveying TF-VIPR story and feedback to continue improving and reach the organization’s goals.



During this final meeting Sims stressed the importance of seeking creative alternatives to continue progressing as an organization while always maintaining project’s stakeholders informed. He also used his finals comments to praise the quality and talent of TF-VIPR members. “I have complete faith that you will accomplish the job. I see the passion of your team,” mentioned.



Kenneth Simmons, Vanessa Bateman, as well as the other members of the HQ team recognized the unique nuances of the projects in the island and rated the visit as a successful one.



“I would never understand a project as well until I put my boots on the ground,” said Bateman. “There is an incredible amount of flood risk that we were able to see, it was really interesting to get a chance and look at the whole projects as well as to define what kind of protection is needed to reduce flood and protect the people.”



The team also offered their support to advance the program in the Caribbean region. Before the meeting concluded Col. Decker presented a coin to each member of the HQ Supplemental Team in appreciation for the support and guidance offered to TF-VIPR and its mission.