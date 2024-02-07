U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) headquarters Supplemental team traveled to Puerto Rico to meet with the recently commissioned Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (TF-VIPR)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Luis Deya 

    Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) headquarters Supplemental team visited Puerto Rico to meet with the recently commissioned Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (TF-VIPR). Early morning the supplemental team and Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico met with the municipality of Ciales, Puerto Rico to discuss the ongoing Río Grande de Manatí Flood Risk Management Project at Ciales.
    Aner Cosme, Director, Federal Programs for the municipality of Ciales, briefed the team on future plans after completion of the project to include incorporating parks that promote sport and health activities.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 05:57
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    VIP Visit

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    Flood Risk Management
    Dorado
    Puert Rico
    TF-VIPR
    TFVIPR

