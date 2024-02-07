Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) headquarters Supplemental team traveled to Puerto Rico to meet with the recently commissioned Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (TF-VIPR) [Image 3 of 8]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) headquarters Supplemental team traveled to Puerto Rico to meet with the recently commissioned Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (TF-VIPR)

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Luis Deya 

    Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (TF-VIPR) briefed and provided a guided tour of the project from the Dorado bridge to the USACE Headquarters Supplemental Team focused on current Rio de La Plata project updates and future actions.

    The brief was provided by Wilmel Varela, Area Engineer, TF-VIPR and Carlos R. Lugo, North Puerto Rico Office Resident Engineer, TF-VIPR at the Río de La Plata field office where the team had the opportunity to ask questions and receive answers.

    The team expressed the importance of RDLP project, and that the moment is now to keep construction ongoing, make sure funds are allocated and that we keep the schedule until completion.

