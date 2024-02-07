U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) headquarters Supplemental team traveled to Puerto Rico to meet with the recently commissioned Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (TF-VIPR)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) headquarters Supplemental team visited Puerto Rico to meet with the recently commissioned Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (TF-VIPR). Early morning the supplemental team and Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico met with the municipality of Ciales, Puerto Rico to discuss the ongoing Río Grande de Manatí Flood Risk Management Project at Ciales.

During the visit the Supplemental team visited multiple sites to get a better understanding of the Flood Risk Management Project and how this project will benefit the communities alongside the Rio Grand de Manati, Ciales, Puerto Rico.

