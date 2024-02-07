Cpl. Jacobo Mauricio with the Salvadoran Special Forces learns how to prime a claymore mine during one of the graded soldier tasks for the 2024 New Hampshire Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition on Feb. 9 at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.



The 3-day competition is an annual event where soldiers compete against other soldiers, airmen and foreign soldiers from the state partnership program in physical fitness, marksmanship and other soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 11:54 Photo ID: 8234994 VIRIN: 240209-A-ML797-4381 Resolution: 4669x3113 Size: 10.1 MB Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 New Hampshire Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.