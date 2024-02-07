Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 New Hampshire Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 7]

    2024 New Hampshire Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpl. Jacobo Mauricio with the Salvadoran Special Forces learns how to prime a claymore mine during one of the graded soldier tasks for the 2024 New Hampshire Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition on Feb. 9 at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.

    The 3-day competition is an annual event where soldiers compete against other soldiers, airmen and foreign soldiers from the state partnership program in physical fitness, marksmanship and other soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

