A group of challengers lift weights for the modified Army Combat Fitness Test on the first day of the 2024 New Hampshire Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 9, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.



The 3-day competition is an annual event where soldiers compete against other soldiers, airmen and foreign soldiers from the state partnership program in physical fitness, marksmanship and other Army warrior skills. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 11:54 Photo ID: 8234985 VIRIN: 240209-A-ML797-4375 Resolution: 4667x3111 Size: 14.48 MB Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 New Hampshire Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.