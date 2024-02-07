Ssg. Larry Damour, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with 12th Civil Support Team, New Hampshire Army National Guard, assists Sgt. Martinez Carlos of the Salvadoran Special Forces with donning personal protective equipment during one of the graded soldier tasks during the 2024 New Hampshire Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 9 at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.



The 3-day competition is an annual event where soldiers compete against other soldiers, airmen and foreign soldiers from the state partnership program in physical fitness, marksmanship and other soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

