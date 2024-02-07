Sgt. Brad Roberts, a joint fire support specialist of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, New Hampshire Army National Guard, notionally employs a claymore mine during one of the graded soldier tasks for the 2024 New Hampshire Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 9, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.



The 3-day competition is an annual event where soldiers compete against other soldiers, airmen and foreign soldiers from the state partnership program in physical fitness, marksmanship and other soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 11:54 Photo ID: 8234991 VIRIN: 240209-A-ML797-4378 Resolution: 5118x3412 Size: 11.93 MB Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 New Hampshire Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.