    2024 New Hampshire Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 7]

    2024 New Hampshire Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Zel Kerkel, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, performs the rower event for the modified Army Combat Fitness Test on the first day of the 2024 New Hampshire Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 9, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.

    The modified Army Combat Fitness Test is the first event in the 3-day competition. The other events include day and night navigation, 12-mile ruck march and marksmanship. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

