Spc. Zel Kerkel, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, performs the rower event for the modified Army Combat Fitness Test on the first day of the 2024 New Hampshire Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 9, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.



The modified Army Combat Fitness Test is the first event in the 3-day competition. The other events include day and night navigation, 12-mile ruck march and marksmanship. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 11:54 Photo ID: 8234989 VIRIN: 240209-A-ML797-4376 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 16.59 MB Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 New Hampshire Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.