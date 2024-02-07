Sgt. Jackson Daab, a military intelligence Soldier competing with U.S. Army South, conducts a brief during the Polyglot Games in Salt Lake City, Feb. 3, 2024.. The Polyglot Games is the premiere language competition of the Department of Defense designed to provide linguists with a high-quality training that tests linguistic capabilities in a simulated operational environment.
Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 12:46
Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
This work, Sixth Annual Polyglot Games [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Carlie Stonebraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
