Sixth annual Polyglot games

Intelligence Soldiers with U.S. Army South showcase their voice intercept abilities during the Polyglot Games at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Feb. 3, 2024. The human intelligence and signal intelligence voice interceptors tested their abilities to listen to information from audio clips in different languages and answer questions in linguist context. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlie Stonebraker)

