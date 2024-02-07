Lt. Col. James King, the commander of the 717th Military Intelligence Battalion, 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, provides insight to the Soldiers assigned the 470th MI BDE, before the start of the sixth annual Polyglot Games in Salt Lake City at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Feb. 3, 2024.The Utah Army National Guard’s 300th Military Intelligence Brigade (Linguist) hosted over 200 service members from over 80 different units around the world for the premiere language competition of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlie Stonebraker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 12:46 Photo ID: 8233768 VIRIN: 240203-A-JY808-6936 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 883.46 KB Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sixth Annual Polyglot games [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Carlie Stonebraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.