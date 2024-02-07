Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sixth Annual Polyglot Games [Image 3 of 7]

    Sixth Annual Polyglot Games

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlie Stonebraker 

    U.S. Army South

    Soldiers competing on the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade team discuss the events of the Polyglot Games at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Feb. 3, 2024. The Utah Army National Guard’s 300th Military Intelligence Brigade (Linguist) hosted this sixth annual Polyglot Games which brought in over 200 service members from over 80 different units around the world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 12:46
    Photo ID: 8233771
    VIRIN: 240203-A-JY808-8848
    Resolution: 6161x4107
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sixth Annual Polyglot Games [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Carlie Stonebraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sixth Annual Polyglot games
    Sixth annual Polyglot games
    Sixth Annual Polyglot Games
    Sixth Annual Polyglot Games
    Sixth Annual Polyglot Games
    Sixth Annual Polyglot Games
    Sixth Annual Polyglot Games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ARSOUTH makes inaugural appearance at the Polyglot Games

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UtahArmyNationalGuard
    PolyglotGames

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT