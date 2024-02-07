Soldiers competing on the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade team discuss the events of the Polyglot Games at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Feb. 3, 2024. The Utah Army National Guard’s 300th Military Intelligence Brigade (Linguist) hosted this sixth annual Polyglot Games which brought in over 200 service members from over 80 different units around the world.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 12:46 Photo ID: 8233771 VIRIN: 240203-A-JY808-8848 Resolution: 6161x4107 Size: 1.03 MB Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sixth Annual Polyglot Games [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Carlie Stonebraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.