Soldiers, Airmen, Seaman, and Marines await the final results of the 2024 Polyglot Games at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Feb. 3, 2024. The Utah Army National Guard’s 300th Military Intelligence Brigade (Linguist) hosted the sixth annual Polyglot Games which brought in over 200 service members from over 80 different units around the world.

