RAAF PA participate in Cope North 24

(Left) Royal Australian Air Force Leading Aircraftwoman Maddison Scott, No 464 Squadron military public affairs, and RAAF Corporal Dan Pinhorn, No 464 Squadron Military Public Affairs, document aircraft takeoffs during Cope North 24 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 2, 2024. The United States does not fight alone, nor do we deter alone. Our relationships and increased operational capabilities with Allies and partners are vital to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio).

