RAAF PA participate in Cope North 24

Royal Australian Air Force Corporal Dan Pinhorn, No 464 Squadron Military Public Affairs, documents aircraft takeoffs during Cope North 24 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 2, 2024. Cope North enhances U.S. relationships and interoperability with our regional Allies and partners by fostering the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques, and procedures to better integrate multilateral defense capabilities and enhance interoperability in support of regional security (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio).

Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU