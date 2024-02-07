Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force Corporal Dan Pinhorn, No 464 Squadron Military Public Affairs, documents a Japan Air Self-Defense Force Mitsubishi F-15J Eagle during Cope North 24 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 2, 2024. Cope North enhances U.S. relationships and interoperability with our regional Allies and partners by fostering the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques, and procedures to better integrate multilateral defense capabilities and enhance interoperability in support of regional security (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio).

    This work, RAAF PA participate in Cope North 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Multinational
    USPACOM
    RAAF
    CopeNorth
    Cope North 24
    USINDO-Pacific

