Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAAF PA participate in Cope North 24 [Image 8 of 9]

    RAAF PA participate in Cope North 24

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force Leading Aircraftwoman Maddison Scott, No 464 Squadron Military Public Affairs, documents aircraft during Cope North 24 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 2, 2024. The United States does not fight alone, nor do we deter alone. Our relationships and increased operational capabilities with Allies and partners are vital to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 19:39
    Photo ID: 8232516
    VIRIN: 240202-F-YT646-5126
    Resolution: 6048x2840
    Size: 12.22 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAAF PA participate in Cope North 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAAF PA participate in Cope North 24
    RAAF PA participate in Cope North 24
    RAAF PA participate in Cope North 24
    RAAF PA participate in Cope North 24
    RAAF PA participate in Cope North 24
    RAAF PA participate in Cope North 24
    RAAF PA participate in Cope North 24
    RAAF PA participate in Cope North 24
    RAAF PA participate in Cope North 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT