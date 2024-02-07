Royal Australian Air Force Leading Aircraftwoman Maddison Scott, No 464 Squadron Military Public Affairs, documents aircraft during Cope North 24 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 2, 2024. Cope North participants exercise interoperability during CN24 through agile, integrated generation of airpower from dispersed locations across the Indo-Pacific, demonstrating Allied airpower resilience and survivability in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 19:39 Photo ID: 8232511 VIRIN: 240202-F-YT646-9329 Resolution: 4024x5631 Size: 8.59 MB Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAAF PA participate in Cope North 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.