15th MEU Sustains Beach Landing Site During Amphibious Assault

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Frances Torres assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Vista, California, listens to the heartbeat of a simulated casualty at a beach landing site on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 15, 2023. During the amphibious assault, the beach landing site played a key role in enabling logistical support to 15th MEU forces and maintaining access to the ships of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

