A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 prepares to offload 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit personnel and equipment at a beach landing site on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 17, 2023. During the amphibious assault, the beach landing site played a key role in enabling logistical support to 15th MEU forces and maintaining access to the ships of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 13:52
|Photo ID:
|8229653
|VIRIN:
|240117-M-LO557-1163
|Resolution:
|7266x4087
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDELTON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Sustains Beach Landing Site During Amphibious Assault [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
