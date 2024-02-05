U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Roberto Palacios, left, a rifleman, and Cpl. Gabriel Youngquist, a squad leader, both assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, simulate firing an M3A1 multi-role anti-armor anti-personnel weapon system at enemy forces attaching a beach landing site at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 15, 2023. During the amphibious assault, the beach landing site played a key role in enabling logistical support to 15th MEU forces and maintaining access to the ships of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 13:52 Photo ID: 8229652 VIRIN: 240115-M-LO557-1065 Resolution: 3794x5688 Size: 2.58 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDELTON, CA, US Hometown: CLOVIS, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Sustains Beach Landing Site During Amphibious Assault [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.