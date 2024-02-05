U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Roberto Palacios, left, a rifleman, and Cpl. Gabriel Youngquist, a squad leader, both assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, simulate firing an M3A1 multi-role anti-armor anti-personnel weapon system at enemy forces attaching a beach landing site at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 15, 2023. During the amphibious assault, the beach landing site played a key role in enabling logistical support to 15th MEU forces and maintaining access to the ships of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 13:52
|Photo ID:
|8229652
|VIRIN:
|240115-M-LO557-1065
|Resolution:
|3794x5688
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDELTON, CA, US
|Hometown:
|CLOVIS, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Sustains Beach Landing Site During Amphibious Assault [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
