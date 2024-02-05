Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Sustains Beach Landing Site During Amphibious Assault [Image 1 of 7]

    15th MEU Sustains Beach Landing Site During Amphibious Assault

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDELTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provide security at the entry control point of a beach landing site during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 14, 2023. During the amphibious assault, the beach landing site played a key role in enabling logistical support to 15th MEU forces and maintaining access to the ships of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 13:52
    Photo ID: 8229649
    VIRIN: 240114-M-LO557-1015
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDELTON, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Sustains Beach Landing Site During Amphibious Assault [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Sustains Beach Landing Site During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Sustains Beach Landing Site During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Sustains Beach Landing Site During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Sustains Beach Landing Site During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Sustains Beach Landing Site During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Sustains Beach Landing Site During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Sustains Beach Landing Site During Amphibious Assault

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Training
    STP
    BLS
    CLB 15
    BLT 1/5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT