U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Sullivan, the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit surgeon and a native of Lake Elsinore, California, leads a class on how to use an ultrasound machine while operating at a beach landing site on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 15, 2023. During the amphibious assault, the beach landing site played a key role in enabling logistical support to 15th MEU forces and maintaining access to the ships of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 13:52
|Photo ID:
|8229655
|VIRIN:
|240115-M-LO557-1461
|Resolution:
|4681x3122
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDELTON, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LAKE ELSINORE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Sustains Beach Landing Site During Amphibious Assault [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
