15th MEU Sustains Beach Landing Site During Amphibious Assault

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Sullivan, the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit surgeon and a native of Lake Elsinore, California, leads a class on how to use an ultrasound machine while operating at a beach landing site on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 15, 2023. During the amphibious assault, the beach landing site played a key role in enabling logistical support to 15th MEU forces and maintaining access to the ships of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

