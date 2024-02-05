Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable [Image 3 of 5]

    Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force avionics technicians examine cables and wires essential for aircraft avionics systems at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2024. Avionics Airmen ensure the success of pilots by maintaining and repairing sophisticated avionics systems, ranging from communications to flight controls, enabling timely information processing and quick decision-making crucial for mission completion and overall safety. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 02:59
    Photo ID: 8228714
    VIRIN: 240201-F-MU509-1044
    Resolution: 5192x3708
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable
    Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable
    Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable
    Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable
    Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    Avionics
    AFCENT
    communication systems
    aircraft avionics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT