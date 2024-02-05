Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable

U.S. Air Force avionics technicians examine cables and wires essential for aircraft avionics systems at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2024. Avionics Airmen ensure the success of pilots by maintaining and repairing sophisticated avionics systems, ranging from communications to flight controls, enabling timely information processing and quick decision-making crucial for mission completion and overall safety. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

