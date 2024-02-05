An avionics circuit is pulled out at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2024. Avionics Airmen guarantee the seamless operation of intricate avionics, allowing pilots to navigate and respond effectively in dynamic and demanding mission environments. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 02:59 Photo ID: 8228713 VIRIN: 240201-F-MU509-1030 Resolution: 5432x3880 Size: 2.81 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.