    Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable [Image 2 of 5]

    Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.01.2024

    United States Air Forces Central     

    An avionics circuit is pulled out at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2024. Avionics Airmen guarantee the seamless operation of intricate avionics, allowing pilots to navigate and respond effectively in dynamic and demanding mission environments. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 02:59
    VIRIN: 240201-F-MU509-1030
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    USCENTCOM
    Avionics
    AFCENT
    communication systems
    aircraft avionics

