    Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable [Image 4 of 5]

    Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force electronic warfare systems technician prepares a casket for an electronic countermeasure pod at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2024. Electronic warfare technicians are Avionics Airmen responsible for installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting electronic warfare systems on aircraft, ensuring their effectiveness in countering and disrupting enemy radar and communication signals during military operations. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 02:59
    VIRIN: 240201-F-MU509-1092
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    USCENTCOM
    Avionics
    AFCENT
    communication systems
    aircraft avionics

