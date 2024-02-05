A U.S. Air Force electronic warfare systems technician prepares a casket for an electronic countermeasure pod at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2024. Electronic warfare technicians are Avionics Airmen responsible for installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting electronic warfare systems on aircraft, ensuring their effectiveness in countering and disrupting enemy radar and communication signals during military operations. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 02:59 Photo ID: 8228715 VIRIN: 240201-F-MU509-1092 Resolution: 4746x3390 Size: 1.6 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.