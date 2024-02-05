A U.S. Air Force avionics technician examines aircraft avionics equipment at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2024. Avionics Airmen are responsible for installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting the electronic systems and communication devices essential for the functionality and safety of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 02:59
Photo ID:
|8228712
VIRIN:
|240201-F-MU509-1021
Resolution:
|5147x3677
Size:
|2.29 MB
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
This work, Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable [Image 5 of 5]
