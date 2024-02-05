Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable

U.S. Air Force electronic warfare technicians lift an electronic countermeasure pod at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2024. Electronic countermeasure pods are defensive systems mounted on aircraft, designed to disrupt and counteract enemy radar and communication signals, enhancing the aircraft's survivability in hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
