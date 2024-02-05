U.S. Air Force electronic warfare technicians lift an electronic countermeasure pod at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2024. Electronic countermeasure pods are defensive systems mounted on aircraft, designed to disrupt and counteract enemy radar and communication signals, enhancing the aircraft's survivability in hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 02:59 Photo ID: 8228716 VIRIN: 240201-F-MU509-1146 Resolution: 5537x3955 Size: 2.08 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Avionics Airmen: back shop behind the scenes keeping Aircraft mission capable [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.