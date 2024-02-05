U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Romanello, 325th Operations Support Squadron airfield management supervisor, performs a foreign object debris check before driving onto the flight line at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2024. All individuals driving on the flight line must perform a FOD check to ensure nothing poses significant safety concerns to Department of Defense personnel or equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|01.23.2024
|02.06.2024 15:18
|8227830
|240123-F-BE826-1183
|6048x4024
|4.42 MB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|2
|0
A proper airfield makes for the best operations
