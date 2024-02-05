A proper airfield makes for the best operations

From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Romanello, 325th Operations Support Squadron airfield management supervisor, and Senior Airman Kaybren Harrison, 325th OSS airfield management shift lead, inspect the airfield for safety hazards at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2024. When examining the flight line for hazards, airfield management is constantly looking for foreign object debris, wildlife, damage to equipment and many other factors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

