A proper airfield makes for the best operations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Romanello, 325th Operations Support Squadron airfield management supervisor, radios the air traffic control tower for clearance before driving onto the flight line at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2024. Airfield management handles many daily tasks including airfield operations, current flight line construction projects, transit aircraft, the birds and wildlife aircraft safety hazard program, airfield driving and overall flight line safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

