    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Romanello, 325th Operations Support Squadron airfield management supervisor, changes the Instrument Landing System’s critical area sign on the flight line at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2024. The ILS critical area is a designated area of an airport that all aircraft, vehicles, personnel or physical obstructions must remain clear of to protect against signal interference that may lead to navigation errors or accidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 15:18
    Photo ID: 8227829
    VIRIN: 240123-F-BE826-1133
    Resolution: 5277x4024
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A proper airfield makes for the best operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Airfield Management
    Tyndall
    Airfield Operations
    FOD Check
    325 OSS

