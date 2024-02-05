A proper airfield makes for the best operations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Romanello, 325th Operations Support Squadron airfield management supervisor, changes the Instrument Landing System’s critical area sign on the flight line at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2024. The ILS critical area is a designated area of an airport that all aircraft, vehicles, personnel or physical obstructions must remain clear of to protect against signal interference that may lead to navigation errors or accidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

